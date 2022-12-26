Watch Now
Forever home: Meet Kaelene

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Whether it's outside enjoying nature- or painting in peace inside… Kaelene doesn't need a lot to stay entertained- but a family- would help her feel complete.

For most of us- the holidays mean spending time with your family- but for thousands of kids and teens in Michigan- they are without a permanent family to call their own. Kaelene is one of them. She's just about to turn twelve- and she'd love to find her forever home this birthday.

A blank canvas waited for Kaelene as she arrived at the wine and canvas studio near 28th street. But give this 11 year old a paintbrush and a palette full of colors- and any easel will become home to a masterpiece.

She has an eye for color creation- and a knack for nuance… something that can't be taught in an art class.

She has two loves- dogs and art-- both coming to life in our short time together.

“I have two different colored eyes, his eyes to different I love my two different colored eyes.” Kaelene tells us.

She names the dog on her canvas tucker. After a dog she used to have. And she would love on day to have a pup just like him. No surprise when she told me her two career goals- art and becoming a vet. When she's not creating- she's competing.

“Basketball softball and football,” she says. “And I'm cross country.”

Her birthday is right around the corner- and while her interests may seem broad- she has a specific request for cake.

"Velvet red with red frosting on top and then little white roses made out of frosting"

More than cake though- she'd love to celebrate her a family. A plus for her? A family with animals- and plenty of space to explore.

“I'm a very very big animal lover. And I like outside.” Kaelene explains. “I like to go and walk around in the woods because I like finding things like berries.”

If you're interested in meeting Kaelene, or talk about fostering or adoption, click here.

