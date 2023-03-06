FOREVER HOME: Meet Journie

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — When life throws a lot at you, sometimes processing means picking up a paintbrush.

That’s the case for 15-year-old Journie. Her name is fitting for her path through adulthood. But when life gets complicated, a simple easel and a quiet space is all you need.

“There was one time I painted a picture, and it was like a sunset or whatever and the girls were really impressed,” Journie said.

After a busy day, Journie loves all things calming including a good book. There’s one she just finished that hits close to home about a girl who went through the foster care system herself.

“She had a rough childhood, and a rough beginning of adulthood, but at the end, she graduated from college, and became a lawyer,” Journie said.

That book inspired her to pursue her own success despite some setbacks. She’s already tested out of several science classes.

The girl has some serious smarts and has loved science from the start. One day she’d like to care for young babies in the NICU, nursing them back to health like she’s cared for many of the girls she’s lived with. She’d also love to care for siblings of her own.

Journie is described by many as nurturing, empathetic and funny— qualities any family would be lucky to experience firsthand.

She jokes her forever family could also benefit from her success, telling her friends she’ll buy them a big house when she’s making a lot of money as a scientist.

If you’re ready to explore adoption, click here for more. You can also call 1-855-694-7301.