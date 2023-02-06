Forever Home: Meet Jeremiah

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — You can’t help but smile when you see 17-year-old Jeremiah play with the feline friends at the Happy Cat Cafe on Division Ave.

These cats put a twinkle in his eyes and they of course don’t mind the numerous back scratches.

Jeremiah is joined by his case manager- Elliot- and these two have built a special friendship.

Jeremiah introduced Elliot to the world of wrestling- his other favorite pastime- he’s a big Stone Cold Steve Austin fan- and he’s got his Stone Cold impression down pat.

“That’s the bottom line because Stone Cold said so.” Jeremiah joked.

Jeremiah has some cognitive and speech delays and Elliot tells us when he’s nervous it can be tough for him to talk, but while he may not be able to always say what he’s feeling— his gentle spirit and big heart are very apparent.

“He's shown extreme resiliency in his life. He's gone through a lot. And he's still a great young man” explains Elliot. “He listens. He's respectful. He cares for the younger kids in the home. He cares for animals. And yeah. He surprises us all the time.”

A great kid- looking for a family to match. Jeremiah says he’d love a younger sister and— you guessed it— cats.

If you’re ready to explore adoption, click here for more.