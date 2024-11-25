FOREVER HOME: Meet Javion!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s safe to say that Clovis and Tavion were fast friends when they met at Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary.

A big grin could be seen on the teen as soon as he saw the grey pit.

FOX 17 FOREVER HOME: Meet Tavion!



Their instant connection is not limited to their playful interaction.

Both have one simple wish this holiday season.

“Just spend time with family,” 15-year-old Tavion said.

The teen has spent several holidays in a group home and dreams of what the holidays would look like with a family.

FOX 17 FOREVER HOME: Meet Tavion!



“I’d like playing games, spending time, going places,” Tavion said, wishing for someone to be there on the sidelines for his basketball, football, and lacrosse games.

Tavion doesn’t have a lot but what he does have, he wants to use for good someday.

“I want to help the homeless and give them stuff so they can get a home or get a job,” Tavion said.

FOX 17 FOREVER HOME: Meet Tavion!



It’s a mission close to his heart and beyond his years.

While watching Tavion and Clovis play, you can’t help but hope a family can experience his contagious smile and bright energy and give him the forever home he’s longing for.

If you're ready to take the next step and give a foster child like Tavion a loving foundation for life, contact Orchards Children's Services.

