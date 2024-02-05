FOREVER HOME: Meet Jaheim!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In our Forever Home series, we like to introduce you to a teen living in the foster care system in hopes that one of our viewers may want to bring them into their family.

Today’s teen is active while also being mild-mannered and hopeful he can find a family of his own.

“I play basketball, kickball, baseball, soccer, but I'm not very good at it,” 13-year old Jaheim said.

“I also play football.”

It’s not hard to figure out Jaheim’s favorite pastime.

But since it’s a little too cold to hit the turf, we settled for a nice indoor game of bags.

I thought maybe I’d have an advantage after years of perfecting my corn hole game in college. Unfortunately, I was wrong.

Jaheim keeps it competitive with pretty much anything he puts his mind to.

His roster for the perfect meal also got my attention.

“I’d have Crab Rangoons, orange chicken, burgers, a large fry and also a milkshake,” Jaheim said.

It’s a winning spread if you ask me. And while he craves competition, he also enjoys peace and quiet; just him, pencil, and paper.

Drawing gives him the creative freedom that he craves.

“When you're in a residential, you don't have a lot of control,” Jaheim told FOX 17. “You get to control what you like to draw and those things are just nice to do”

Not a lot in his life has been in his control, but a constant that has always been there is his adoration for his sister.

“She's been a loving sister,” Jaheim explained. “And I really care about her and she really cared about me.”

His standards for any sibling is as high as his expectation to win, but if he can control it, he’d love another sister just like his.

If you’re ready to explore adoption, click here for more about Orchards Children's Services. You can also call 1-855-694-7301.