FOREVER HOME: Meet Jacob!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Twelve-year-old Jacob and I went to Tree Runner Adventure Park in Northeast Grand Rapids.

This kid loves adventure, so we got ready to climb, swing and balance our way from the treetops.

After some teamwork and a quick lesson, it was time to ascend into the aerial forest with more than 60 obstacles divided into 5 levels and 12 zip lines.

Jacob decided it best to start with one of the most challenging ones, dragging me along with him.

We started on the course Rushing Rapids. One of us was rushing, while the other took more of a lazy-river approach.

Jacob left me in the dust, fearless as he made his way through the course. This came as no surprise as he loves competing, hoping one day to play for the Lakers.

“I’d most likely want to be point guard or a shooting guard,” Jacob shared.

And the kid eats like a pro, too.

“My favorite right now is probably lettuce or potatoes,” Jacob said— making him the first 12-year-old to tell me his favorite food is veggies.

And his dream home is no small potatoes.

“I’d like a big house my own basketball court inside and full football field,” Jacob said.

His forever home, however, doesn’t have to be so extravagant. He’d love to have siblings to hang outside with, to compete with, and yes, eat veggies with. This teen just craves companionship.

If you’re ready to explore adoption, click here for more about Orchards Children's Services. You can also call 1-855-694-7301.