FOREVER HOME: Meet Jackson

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kids in the foster care system have a special type of bravery.

That’s definitely true for mathematician & superhero fan, 12 year-old Jackson.

There were endless options for Jackson during our day at the John Ball Zoo Sky Trail Ropes Course

OK—maybe just a few. The height and excitement of the day had Jackson stepping cautiously off the platform.

We had to hand it to him, though— his sense of humor and love of math will take him far.

“Ask me any question,” he challenged Elliot Grandia.

“What's the square root of 64?”

“Besides that,” Jackson quickly shot back. “I'm literally in fifth grade.”

Jackson then showed off his division and multiplication skills while climbing through the course like his favorite superman, Spiderman.

He tells us the formula for the perfect family is the easiest of all.

“Brother and sister, two dogs—no; two puppies,” he explained. “Mom and dad and video games.”

Though he’d love to be the youngest, being able to share his math skills with a little brother or sister would be nice.

Jackson’s day at the course renewed his sense of pride— and hope that he’ll find a family to be proud of him, too.

If you’d like to talk to Jackson about joining your family, you can get a hold of Orchards Children’s Services.