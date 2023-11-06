GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Forget the saying “like a kid in a candy store.”

“I like cats so much,” 13-year-old Isaieh said.

For this teen, pure joy comes in the form of feline friends, and lots of them.

FOX 17 13-year-old Isaieh loves cats



Isaiah’s laugh is contagious and his tender nature was obvious from the moment we met at the Humane Society of West Michigan.

“He lights up any room when he walks in,” Adoption resource consultant Amalie Montano said.

“He's so generous and he always wants to share anything he has with adults and kids.”

It was obvious Isaieh loves cats and he shares a special connection with these cats as they too don’t have a family to call their own.

FOX 17 FOREVER HOME: Meet Isaieh



“I watch kitty cat videos, like funny kitty cat videos,” Isaieh said.

Outside of cats, he loves Lego, scary movies, and holidays and is mastering paper airplanes.

He’s not afraid of a challenge, working his way up to more advanced paper airplane models and Lego kits — all with a smile on his face.

“I think he'd be really good, especially with the younger siblings,” Adoption resource consultant Amalie Montano said.

Isaieh would love to be a big brother, telling me that he'd show them how to play video games and perfect paper airplanes.

He would no doubt share lots of laughs too.

If you’re ready to explore adoption, click here for more about Orchards Children's Services. You can also call 1-855-694-7301.

