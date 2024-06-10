FOREVER HOME: Meet Isa!

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Isa may not have a lot to say, but words aren’t needed to truly know him.

Anything sweet has a special place in this 12-year-old’s heart.

On this day, he got a crash course on icing bundtinis at Nothing Bundt Cakes in Grandville.

FOX 17 12-year-old Isa learns how to frost a cake at Nothing Bundt Cakes

Red velvet is his favorite as he tells me. But as much as he likes talking cake, it’s the eating that took the cake for him on our visit.

And cooking with a companion? Even better.

“Isa just loves doing anything that involves other people,” His case manager Jeliah Austin tells me. “He loves the attention.”

Isa would love the attention a permanent, loving family could bring.

FOX 17 12-year-old Isa would love siblings

As he prepares to take on his teen years, he’d prefer to do it with siblings by his side and doing all his favorite activities.

“He loves to get outside, we go to the park almost every day,” Jeliah said. “He loves to go to the library and read books.”

While Isa may lack words, he is not lacking in love to give— especially if cake is involved.

“He deserves a family that's just going to give him the love and affection that he craves,” Jeliah said.

FOX 17 12-year-old Isa is looking for his forever home