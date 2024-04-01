FOREVER HOME: Meet Dominic!

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — In our Forever Home series, we like to introduce you to a teen in the foster care system in hopes their future family may be watching.

Today’s team gave me a crash course in a popular video game and was quick to tell me what he hopes to have in a family.

When we met up with Dominic at the Hangout in Grandville, it was mind of matter as he navigated his way flawlessly through his favorite video game, Minecraft.

“It just takes practice,” 16-year-old Dominic said.

He was humble in his approach to the popular pastime. He’s mastered the game fairly fast.

“It’s taken almost about two years,” Dominic said.

But an even bigger win for this teen game? Finding his forever family.

He’s got the competitive edge with so many attributes to offer his forever family, starting in the kitchen.

“I like to cook eggs, bacon, sausage, and ham,”Dominic said.

When he’s not preparing the meal himself, he’d love to have his future family in the kitchen with him as he remembers fondly from his childhood.

“My mom made homemade taco pizza, and I actually helped her,” Dominic said.

Outside of cooking, it was his contagious smile and bright attitude that stuck out to our crew.

And it’s a winning attitude he can’t wait to share some day with a family to call his own.

“I want to prove to them that I can be a good person,” Dominic said.