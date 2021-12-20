Forever Home: Meet Chris

KENTWOOD, MI — In this week's Forever Home, we meet Chris. He's a softspoken teen who needs a stable environment to call home - with loving adults who will help him thrive.

Chris is a fun-loving teen who enjoys games - we got him involved in a round of Apples to Apples at Out of the Box in Kentwood. He also loves to watch sports. When it comes to football, he loves the Patriots and the Lions. If it’s on the hardcourt, he’s rooting for the Cavaliers. While school may not be the top of his list, biology is his favorite subject. But he really loves to read, particularly the Percy Jackson books. Marvel movies are also high on his list. Chris’ favorite food is pizza, and he’s more of a cat guy than a dog person.

But there is one thing Chris says he really doesn’t like ... “I don’t like people yelling at me.” He hopes to find a home filled with love and acceptance. "I just hope it's a nice person I go with ... Just caring and nice" Chris is one of dozens of kids who are living in the foster care system who are ready to adopt right now. It's free to do, but takes some time - and paperwork needs to be approved. If you're interested in learning more about Chris, or the adoption process, you can always head to http://www.orchards.org or call 855-694-7301.