FOREVER HOME- Meet Blake!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In our Forever Home series, we introduce you to a child in the foster care system looking for their forever family.

If you want to win over 10-year-old Blake, start with pizza.

This high-spirited 10-year-old loves the classics; pepperoni, extra cheese and sauce.

There’s no need to get fancy for this kid, just make sure the crust is nice and crispy.

On this day, we’re making pizza from scratch starting with rolling out the dough, seasoning up the crust, and selecting our favorite toppings with Amy from Pizza Parliament.

And like all good things, we’ve got to wait for it to bake to perfection. Blake dreams of being a pizza chef one day and today’s a perfect opportunity to get his feet wet.

While we waited for the crust to crisp up, we took a lap around the station.

If being a pizza chef doesn’t pan out, I think he could take over for Kevin or Candace one day.

He had a blast playing with the clicker and advancing through the different slides, helping me through a full forecast.

On our day together, we had a blast exploring the station, the green room and hanging out with his aids.

At just 10, he doesn’t love talking about himself, but his aides tell me he’s energetic, kind and curious. He loves any holiday that involves candy. He’d love to hang with his future family outside or at a zoo seeing his favorite animal, the giraffe.

No surprise, the pizza came out to perfection, and he couldn’t wait to take a taste.

A 10/10 pizza for a 10/10 kid.

If you’re ready to explore adoption, click here for more about Orchards Children's Services. You can also call 1-855-694-7301.

