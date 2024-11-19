FOREVER HOME: Meet Ayden!

HOLLAND, Michigan — It may not be the Masters, but hopes were high as we took to the green at Captain Sundaes in Holland.

Our technique may be unconventional and while our skills were lackluster, 12-year-old Ayden and I were well-matched, for better or worse.

Hole in one or not, Ayden loved the course.

Before we hit the green, we got to know Ayden better, sitting in a shipwreck treehouse combo.

We quickly fell in love with his sense of humor which he hopes may help him find a forever home.

He wants a big family, including 10 siblings and as many pets as possible.

Ayden says he’d love kittens, puppies, birds, and even parrots.

Ayden loves gaming and can’t wait to show his future siblings some of his favorites Roblox, Fortnite, and Minecraft.

His zest for life was not lacking and his hope for his own family was unrelenting.

He has high hopes that this is the year he’ll find his forever family.

If you're ready to take the next step and give a foster child like Ayden a loving foundation for life, contact Orchards Children's Services.

