FOREVER HOME: Meet Anthony!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In our Forever Home series, we like to introduce you to a kid living in the foster care system in hopes a family watching may want them in their home.

13-year-old Anthony teen has a lot to show off on the court and has a lot of love to give.

And on this day at Cascade Township Park, it didn’t take long for him to feel confident about his odds against me in just about anything.

“I’m better at basketball, 2K23 and Call of Duty,” Anthony said.

“[You] can’t eat more than me.”

Unfortunately we didn’t have time to test the eating claim, but speaking of food, fast food reigns supreme for this teen with Wendy's at the top of his list.

His order?

“20 piece chicken nuggets, fries and a whopper,” Anthony said.

One day he’d love to be sponsored by Wendy's as a professional athlete, preferably playing for the Baltimore Ravens.

And while on the outside it’s obvious he’s competitive, off court he’s got a big heart.

Anytime I see him he’s like “do you need some water? Do you need anything?,”” Adoption Resource Consultant Ashlynn Price said

“He’s a caregiver.”

Anthony longs to have a big family to care for - outside of having siblings, he's looking for unconditional love.

So if he can just feel the love, he won’t be picky as long as they love and they can meet his needs and support him, Adoption Resource Consultant Ashlynn Price said.

A teen with a big game and a big heart, looking for his Forever Home.

If you’re ready to explore adoption, click here for more about Orchards Children's Services. You can also call 1-855-694-7301.

