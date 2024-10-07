FOREVER HOME: Meet 15-year-old Tyler

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — From inside the Vitales of Comstock Park is a chef in the making, learning the crucial steps to making a perfect crust. But Tyler’s choice of toppings and his generous mountain of mozzarella earned him praise from the line cook.

He’s a fan of being in the kitchen, mastering Mac n’ Cheese in his 15 years.

“You boil the water, then you put the noodles in for seven to nine minutes, then, then you put the cheese in, then you put the butter in, then you put the milk in, and voila, you're done,” said 15-year-old Tyler.

Like a true chef, this teen is passionate and is ready to take his talents in the kitchen to his forever home.

He’s ready to cook for a small army, saying he’d love up to 20 siblings, dishing out not only pizza but a lot of love for his future family.

If you're ready to take the next step and give a foster child like Tyler a loving foundation for life, reach out to Orchards Children's Services.