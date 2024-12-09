FOREVER HOME: Meet 15-year-old Tony!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In our Forever Home series, we introduce you to a teen living in the foster care system hoping someone watching or reading might want to open up their home.

Today’s teen can talk your ear off in trading cards, so we decided to meet him for a crash course on collectibles atLegends Sports and Games in Grand Rapids.

From the big names in basketball to a Peak Pokemon card collection, it was like watching a kid in a candy shop as 15-year-old Tony made the rounds eyeing his favorites.

“I like Pikachu because he's the best Pokemon in the game, and Charizard because he has a good superpower,” Tony said.

Lately, Tony has traded his time playing Pokemon for video gaming, listing his favorites for me on our visit.

Fortnite is his favorite as he loves building things and engineering entire empires, which isn’t surprising given his favorite subject; math.

“I’ve got straight A’s so far,” Tony said.

And an A+ meal for this teen includes all the holiday fixings.

“Mac and cheese, cornbread, mashed potatoes with gravy, cherry pie, apple pie, ice cream, and brownies, and a chocolate fountain with strawberries are my favorites,” Tony said.

While he’s specific about his dinner menu, his picks for what would make the perfect family are much simpler.

“I’d like a nice family that would treat me good with respect,” Tony said.

“I don't need a crowded, big, huge house and stuff like that.”

He made it clear he doesn’t need a lot of clutter, just connection.

“I'm looking forward to having a family because I need some people in my life,” Tony said.

A family of his own is something he says would mean more to him than the best trading cards in this shop.

If you're ready to take the next step and give a foster child like Tony a loving foundation for life, contact Orchards Children's Services.

