CALEDONIA, Mich. — Some may call it love at first site or simply a fast friendship, but whatever the case, 15-year-old Savannah and Capsian had an instant connection.

There’s reason for Savannah’s admiration of these majestic animals.

“I’m about to cry,” Savannah said.

FOX 17 FOREVER HOME: Meet 15-year-old Savannah!



Even though it’s this teen’s first time meeting Caspian, it felt like a reunion on our visit to Legacy Stables and Karin's Horse Connection.

“I'm sorry, guys, I'm a little emotional right now,” She said.

The last time she rode horses was with her mom.

“Me and my mom used to do it before she passed away,” Savannah said.

It’s been years since Savannah last encountered a horse, but today Legacy Stables felt like home, and this horse felt like family.

“My mom was very gentle,” Savannah said as she brushed Caspian’s mane.

FOX 17 FOREVER HOME: Meet 15-year-old Savannah!



It was clear to see, the apple didn’t fall far from the tree.

“I know how to calm them down,” Savannah said.

And she’s decided to channel the loss of her mom to help others.

“My mom died over a heart attack,” Savannah said. “I want to study the heart.”

Her mom’s physical heart may have failed her, but her heart for others knew no bounds, helping out the homeless and always putting her kids first.

Savannah wants to carry on that legacy with a family of her own.

“I always wanted a family to make me feel loved,” Savannah said.

FOX 17 FOREVER HOME: Meet 15-year-old Savannah!



She dreams of the day that she’ll be able to pass on the joy she feels as soon as she’s saddled in as a big sister.

