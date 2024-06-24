FOREVER HOME: Meet 15-year-old Kaylee!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Glitz and glam was the name of the game as 15-year-old Kaylee got pampered at VV Nails and Spa.

“It feels weird but it’s soothing,” Kaylee said.

“I’m getting super sparkly.”

And when it comes to style of nails, subtlety took a back seat.

FOX 17 FOREVER HOME: Meet Kaylee



“It’s more silver than white,” Kaylee said.

Her choice in color, a stark contrast to the colors she prefers to use on paper as an artist.

“I like to use blues, purples, greens, oranges, and brownish colors,” Kaylee said.

Her latest creation is something she’s extra proud of.

“It was a picture of me, my mom, my dog, my sister and three brothers and we were all at the beach,” Kaylee said.

She took three months to perfect the painting and its a scene she cherishes, reminding her of the good times she had with her mom.

It’s those good times, she’d like to experience again with a forever family.

“I would really want to go to Hawaii,” Kaylee said.

“I’d really want to go to Texas.”

While the manicurist files, soaks, and polishes, Kaylee opens up about what making new memories would mean in her teen years.

“I deserve a family and need one,” Kaylee said.

FOX 17 Kaylee gets her nails done



“More people in my life means more people in my life care about me and I don’t have to focus on the people that don’t care about me.”

Kaylee would like to bottle up the care she has felt over the years and give back to kids like herself as a therapist one day.

“I would relate to the kids that are there and could help them more,” Kaylee said.

“I know how it feels.”

Kaylee’s big heart shines just like her new nails, giving them her artist approval.

And she hopes finding her forever home won't last forever.