Forever Home: Meet 14-year-old Beau

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In this week's Forever Home, we introduce Beau, a teen hoping for people who care about him and will pay attention to him. He is hopeful for a new family that will come with 1 or 2 siblings.

Beau is 14 years old and a very well-rounded teen. He is outgoing and curious. He has a deep appreciation for animals and hopes he can have his own pets in his new home. When he grows up, he would like to be a veterinarian and says Zebras are his favorite animal.

He also really enjoys learning and books. "My favorite class is ELA. I like being imaginative and reading. Right now I’m in a series called Dune and it's a sci-fi series; I like sci-fi and mystery books."

When he isn’t in school, reading, or playing video games, he loves to be outside in nature. While outside, he loves to fish, hunt and farm. "Yeah, I can grow things in school and when we grew a sunflower, mine was the biggest." He sees his new home equipped with WIFI so that he is able to stay in touch with friends and family.

Beau is also a sports fan, he loves Spartan Basketball. If you would like to learn more about him, or the many other children who need a forever home, you can call 855-694-7301 or click here.

