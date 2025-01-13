FOREVER HOME: Meet 12-year-old Carter!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In our Forever Homes series, we introduce you to a child living in the foster care system looking for family in hopes someone watching might just be the perfect match.

FOX 17 FOREVER HOME: Meet Carter!



Today we are going to introduce you to Carter who has a special bond with man’s best friend and is looking for built-in best friends in his forever home.

“Ever since I was like a kid I always just love dogs,” 12-year-old Carter said.

I would only guess the feeling has been mutual.

Carter’s nurturing nature on display at our visit to the Humane Society of West Michigan.

“I had a husky and I really loved him,” Carter said.

FOX 17 FOREVER HOME: Meet Carter!



His knowledge of dogs also shown through, while speculating what breed the dog we met on our visit was.

“His tale is kind of like a German shepherd, but he might be mixed with a golden retriever too,” Carter said.

He’s had a tender touch with animals since his toddler years, meeting his first dog at just two, instilling that love at an early age.

FOX 17 FOREVER HOME: Meet Carter!



“He was a baby when we first got him, but we just had a love from first sight,” Carter said.

And it was clearly love at first sight for Carter and this mix, Confetti.

He has a heart for huskies and for good reason

“Most of Huskies I've ever seen have been on the streets,” Carter said.

“I just feel bad for them."

He shares a similar misfortune with many huskies he’s come across, waiting years for a family to adopt him.

“It would be probably one of the best days of my life, because I've been in my residential for a while now,” Carter said.

He’s made the most of his current situation though, mastering an impressive skill along the way.

“My favorite things I like doing is play with Rubik's Cubes,” Carter said.

56 seconds is all he needs to solve one and it only took him a few weeks to master it.

And give him a couple weeks with Confetti and he’s sure to teach him a few tricks to be ready for his future home.

Carter, on the other hand, needs no time to show a family all the love he has to give.

If you're ready to take the next step and give a foster child like Carter a loving foundation for life, contact Orchards Children's Services.

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube