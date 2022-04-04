Forever Home: Katelyn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mi. — There are hundreds of children across Michigan who need someone to make them a part of their family for good. In Forever Home, we feature an older child living in the foster care system who needs to be adopted. Meet Katelyn, who just turned 16. "I like coloring or drawing, and I also like dancing,” Katelyn says. We didn't get to do a whole lot of dancing, but Katelyn exercised her creative side at Hearts for the Arts in Grand Rapids. She worked with owner, Shannon on a piece featuring her favorite animal - a cat. But her artistic talents go beyond this. She says, "I've been doing art since I was about 9 or 10 and I’ve been drawing anime right now and stuff like that. But before that I was drawing bubble characters on YouTube and stuff like that."

Anime plays a big part in her life, and she wants to continue that. "I want to be a cosplayer. A cosplayer somebody who dressed up in anime costume then acts out that anime character. I also want to be a discord role player entertainer and animator.” Katelyn has already made a name for herself online. She likes making TikToks to show off her art and anime dances and says she has nearly 400 followers.

Katelyn also enjoys school - she gets straight A's. "My favorite subject is science and social studies because I like to travel, and I also like to learn like chemicals.” In social studies she says she’s learning about China, it’s history and legends.

Beyond all that, she truly wants and needs someone who will appreciate her for who she is and make sure she's in a loving environment. "I will want to be with a family that either have two dads or two parents no matter what. Just no other kids at all so I can have all the attention toward me, because sometime I feel like I’m not loved and I just want to make sure they make me safe in that home.” If you would like more information about Katelyn, or the adoption process in general, call 855-694-7301 or head to https://orchards.org/

To learn more about Hearts for the Arts, check out their website. Hearts for the Arts.