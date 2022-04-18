Forever Home: Jaheim

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In Forever Home, we meet a young person in the foster care system who needs to be adopted. These are wonderful, kind kids who have plenty of love to share. Jaheim makes his faith and family a priority in his life and would enjoy sharing that with someone who feels the same.

Jaheim is 12-years old and in the 6th grade, and like so many kids his age, he is busy, but there are a couple of things he's really passionate about. He says, "I like to watch Anime which is like a Japanese show, also like to play basketball.” And when he says he likes Anime, he's not kidding ... Naruto is his favorite show, and he taught us a thing or two about the characters.

We got the opportunity to explore the Fredrick Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park with this kind young man, who also really enjoys school and learning. He attends a Christian school and says his favorite subjects are math and the bible. Jaheim has found solace in his faith and considers it a very important part of his life. He says, "When you actually need help in life you can always just ask God to help you do things.”

He certainly has big goals for his future. "I want to be a therapist or a lawyer. Because lawyers make good money, and they can actually help people.” But before he gets there, he hopes to find a family - who will love and support him. "A family that not often has troubles. When you disagree you actually figure it out and I think also I like animals too.” Jaheim also loves a good meal, anything from Chinese to Mexican, burgers and even cauliflower. If you would like to learn more about Jaheim specifically or the adoption process in general, head to http://www.orchards.org.

