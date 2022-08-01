Forever Home: Gabe

ROCKFORD, Mi. — Family is what you make it. And we regularly give you the chance to help your family grow - in Forever Home. These older children living in the foster care system are always hoping someone will choose them to share experiences, meals and moments with.

Gabe is 13 and he's a character. Gabe loves video games and had a great time taking everyone on at Pinball Land in Rockford. Mario Brothers is his favorite game, but he also says he loves Sonic. All that gaming builds up a big appetite, food is certainly a priority of his. While he says chocolate is his hands-down favorite, he also loves chicken, Big Macs and says the Baconator from Wendy’s is the best. He says he can finish 3 in a sitting, putting it “in my infinite stomach it's just an infinite void just digesting the food a whole other galaxy down there.”

Other things Gabe enjoys, watching tv, riding his bike and playing with Legos. He also likes school, but it’s all about fun for him. He says he gets to play Roblox. Lunch and recess are his favorite “subjects.” He loves most animals, from dogs, cats, fish and hamsters to fox. He says he would love a red or arctic fox as a pet.

When it comes to family though, Gabe is simple. He says he’s just looking for “a family that cares. Family does not look like anything. They care. That’s a family. It’s the people who actually care for you. People who actually defend you and help you.” No doubt Gabe would be that and more to anyone who chooses him.

Many thanks to Pinball Land for giving Gabe the royal treatment. He had such a wonderful time. If you would like to visit, learn more at pinball-land.com/.

If you would like to learn more about Gabe, the adoption process or just becoming a foster or even a mentor, head to orchards.org.

