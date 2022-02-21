Forever Home: Ashton

GRAND RAPIDS, Mi. — In our Forever Home series, we feature a young person in the foster care system who needs a family to embrace them and make them a part of their family. Today we're meeting Ashton. He's an artistic, creative 13-year-old - with some big life goals. From My Hero Academia, to Vocaloids, Ashton embraces many facets of Japanese culture. These characters help fuel this young man's creativity – he loves to draw and enjoys coding and creating video games -- which play into his big plans for the future. He says he wants to “be a model hacker, those people that make models for 3D printing or for online music videos that aren't using actual people.” For college, he hopes to attend MIT. But aside from his drive and ambition, he's like many other kids his age. He loves tacos and chips and cheese, mac ‘n cheese and of course, pizza.

Ashton can be shy and slow to warm to new people but is very silly and playful once he trusts you. He also is perceptive, intelligent, playful and goofy," says one of the adults close to him. "Ashton is very knowledgeable about his special interests and is willing to share everything he knows with you! He is funny and smart with a great sense of humor."

He is not too particular in what he wants in a family, saying “it doesn't really matter what the parents are like, as long as they're nice and let me have time to myself. I want a cat and probably no dogs, maybe a bird or a fish, but that's not too good with a cat. And then maybe like a little baby brother or sister.”

Many thanks to Vault of Midnight for letting us meet Ashton there -- he's such a sweet, smart teen - he deserves a family who will love him and help him follow his dreams. If you want more information about Ashton or the adoption process, head to https://orchards.org/ or call 855-694-7301. To learn more about Vault of Midnight, head to their website, https://www.vaultofmidnight.com/.