FOREVER HOME: Tyler

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There are hundreds of older children in Michigan who are waiting for a family to bring them into their homes. In our regular series, Forever Home, we get to meet one of them.

When I met with Tyler, it didn’t take long to discover he loves games and has played a lot of them.

His favorite game is Monopoly Deal, a card deck version of the board game Monopoly.

Tyler took time to teach me how to play, and after a little instruction, it was gametime. It was clear pretty fast I was competing with a card shark.

If you’ve ever played Monopoly, you know it can take hours to finish. This day, however, it only took a matter of minutes for Ty to win in this lopsided victory.

Outside of games, Tyler has many loves. He loves Mac-N-Cheese, and is a huge fan of German Shepherds. He also has serious smarts.

“I can do a puzzle in like 10 to 15 minutes,” Tyler said.

It was not surprising that his favorite classes are math and science. He loves to use his brain and isn’t afraid to take on a challenge.

The gamer would love to have a family to play his favorites with.

He’s open to the thought of siblings, but also doesn’t mind the thought of being an only child.

“He also definitely thrives on one on one attention,” Lutheran Adoption Services Adoption Specialist Alissa Merrill said.

“So I think he could do really well as an only child.”

No matter the size of the home, it’s clear Tyler has plenty of energy and love to give to any family.

“He just really wants someone to love Him and to care for him and he really wants a family,” Lutheran Adoption Services Adoption Specialist Alissa Merrill said.

If you would like to learn more about Tyler, the adoption process or just becoming a foster or even a mentor, head to orchards.org.

