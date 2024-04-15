GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Like a kid in a candy shop, Christian is wide-eyed as he tours Civic Theater’s costume room.

He’s a fan of the arts and his ready for his big break.

“In my acting career, it's probably going to be a mix of Sylvester Stallone and Chris Pratt,” Christian said.

FOX 17 Forever Home: Meet Christian!



And whether it’s Tinsel Town or Broadway, he’s got what it takes to make it big, and he knows it.

“I was just born with the gift of a bunch of talents,” Christian said.

“Confidence for me runs in the family better than it does for any of my other family members.”

Today’s tour was a first of this caliber for Christian.

FOX 17 Forever Home: Meet Christian!



“This looked a lot cooler than what I thought it was going to be,”Christian said.

His contagious laugh and bright personality hides a dark past. It’s one that he has had to work through since being put in the Foster care system.

“I’ve had so much growth,” Christian said.

“I don’t need any more conflict in my life.”

This teen doesn’t need a script to describe what it would mean to have a family to love, and more importantly to love him in return.

“I just want a family that is actually going to be there for me,” Christian said.

From the moment I met Christian, I knew he was special.

FOX 17 Forever Home: Meet Christian!



But as a kid with confidence, he had this quick monologue on what he has to offer a family.

“I’m energetic, easygoing, and very confident and definitely very hilarious,” Christian said.

And he’s bound to be a showstopper of a kid for any family willing to welcome him with a standing ovation.