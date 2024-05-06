Watch Now
FOREVER HOME: Meet Aaron

Posted at 10:56 AM, May 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-06 10:56:10-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — My golf swing is laughable at best, but 13-year-old Aaron cheered me on nonetheless during our visit to X-Golf in Cascade Township.

While Aaron may not be heading to the Masters, he’s a master at making others laugh, finding the best in any situation including his current situation in the foster care system.

“You cannot beat my grandma’s mac and cheese,” Aaron said.

“She never does Kraft, always homemade.”

He’s eager to have a forever family to create new memories with.

“I’d like a pet and some siblings,” Aaron said.

He dreams of giving his future siblings a crash course in making his grandma’s famous macaroni and cheese and also watching his favorite movie.

“My favorite movie is the Titanic, and I love listening to the music,” Aaron said.

“My Favorite song is" My Heart Will Go On” by Celine Dion.

A 90’s kid at heart, Aaron loves classic arcade games or playing a classic game of horse outside. It’s his intentionality, however, when meeting others that really stuck out when we met.

“I'm a very kind person,” Aaron said.

“I'm a big hugger.”

He hopes a family watching will welcome him into their home with open arms.

If you’re ready to explore adoption, click here for more about Orchards Children's Services. You can also call 1-855-694-7301.

