GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Every month, FOX 17 introduces you to a teen living in the foster care system, looking for their forever home. Today, we're introducing you to Aaron.

If there is one this this 16-year-old loves, it's cars and the need for speed.

FOX 17 FOREVER HOME: Meet 16-year-old Aaron

But when it comes to finding his perfect set of wheels, slow and steady wins the race as we sat in over two dozen classic cars at GR Auto Gallery.

His dream car is a Corvette, and his dream job, a mechanic.

Unfortunately for Aaron, he can't fix his current living situation on his own. His commute to finding a family has had its share of detours, but he's stayed the course, knowing he deserves love, just like any other kid his age.

Right now, he finds happiness in memories of being a brother.

"My sister used to make my Barbies," Aaron said. "She would make me do makeup."

