FOREVER HOME: Meet 16-year-old Aaron

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Every month, FOX 17 introduces you to a teen living in the foster care system, looking for their forever home. Today, we're introducing you to Aaron.
If there is one this this 16-year-old loves, it's cars and the need for speed.
But when it comes to finding his perfect set of wheels, slow and steady wins the race as we sat in over two dozen classic cars at GR Auto Gallery.
His dream car is a Corvette, and his dream job, a mechanic.
Unfortunately for Aaron, he can't fix his current living situation on his own. His commute to finding a family has had its share of detours, but he's stayed the course, knowing he deserves love, just like any other kid his age.
Right now, he finds happiness in memories of being a brother.
"My sister used to make my Barbies," Aaron said. "She would make me do makeup."
He believes the key to happiness now is finding his forever home.
If you're ready to take the next step and give a foster child like Aaron a loving foundation for life, contact Orchards Children's Services.