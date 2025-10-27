FOREVER HOME: Meet 15-year-old Isaieh!

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan. — Each month, we take the opportunity to spotlight a teen living in the foster care system, in hopes that someone watching may want to welcome them into a forever home. This month, we introduce you to Isaieh, who may be one of the biggest animal lovers we’ve ever met. During a recent visit to Mackenzie’s Animal Sanctuary, the bond between Isaieh and the animals was undeniable.

FOX 17 FOREVER HOME: Meet Isaieh!

The connection between Isaieh and Bitsy, a lovable dog, was nothing short of magical. “I want her so badly,” Isaieh exclaimed, and it was clear that Bitsy would have happily followed him home. Isaieh showered the dog with treats and hugs, demonstrating the love and care that he has to offer.

Just as these dogs are waiting for families to adopt them, Isaieh is also on a mission to find his forever family. “Then they find other families to adopt them,” I told him. “Exactly like me,” he replied.

Isaieh was born with some developmental delays, but his heart for others and his bright, contagious attitude set him apart. If he could have his own family, it’s no surprise that he dreams of having a dog, which he would like to name Coco.

When it comes to siblings, Isaieh believes that the more, the merrier. He enjoys being included and loves having a buddy by his side to play Fortnite. While he exudes happiness, the love of a forever home would elevate his joy even further.

If you’re ready to take the next step and provide a foster child like Isaieh with a loving foundation for life, please contact Orchards Children's Services.

