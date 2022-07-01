Ford Airport encourages 4th of July travelers to arrive early, be prepared

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you're flying to your destination this weekend, you probably want to get give yourself some extra time.

Airports across the nation are preparing to be very busy, including Gerald R. Ford Airport in Grand Rapids.

Airport officials say they're preparing to see around 31,000 travelers this weekend, that's 12% higher than last year.

They say they have enough staff to meet demand and get people through the airport but some may have issues with the airlines as many flights are getting delayed and canceled nationwide.

Officials remind passengers to be prepared and get there early.

“We are asking passengers to come early two hours prior to their scheduled departure time, that will give people plenty of time to find a parking spot, check-in with their airline and get through TSA checkpoint,” said Alex Peric, airport authority chief operating officer. “The best way passengers can prepare themselves for coming to the airport is check with their airline, each individual airline’s website for any flight cancellations, flight delays, or any changes in the flight.”

Ford Airport has its own app you can download as well to keep up with any other information you need.

