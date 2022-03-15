Floyd Mayweather inspired gym opens in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — West Michigan boxing champ Floyd Mayweather’s techniques can now be mimicked at a new gym opening up in his hometown.

Mayweather Boxing + Fitness opened its first Grand Rapids location in early March. The location offers group fitness classes with methods developed throughout Mayweather’s over two-decade undefeated boxing career.

Members can participate in 45 or 60-minute classes using technology that makes them feel as if they are being trained by Mayweather himself.

Elliot Grandia is there this morning, getting a first-hand glimpse of how the gym operates.

