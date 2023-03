GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Introducing Flight Fridays from the Grand Rapids Downtown Market.

Build your own tasty adventure for a unique trip through local eateries!

Now through the end of March you can get a taste of everything from waffles to coffee to sliders to sushi to Caribbean food to pulled pork to popcorn to donuts— you could spend all month trying new flavors!

Pretty sure that’s the point.

Flight Fridays happen 11-7 p.m. every week until March is over at the Grand Rapids Downtown Market.