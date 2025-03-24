'First Pour' New Oberon Light kicks off 2025 Oberon Day

Today (Monday, March 24th) has been circled on a lot of people's calendars for quite some time.

That's because Oberon Day— the unofficial first sign of summer in Michigan— is back with Bell's Brewery once again releasing its seasonal Oberon Ale and launching the new Oberon Light.

For decades, the seasonal launch has seen growth year-over-year, and— according to a press release from Bell's— Oberon is the number one selling seasonal beer in Michigan.

Oberon Light has an 4% ABV and, starting today, their new offering will be available in 6- and 12-pack cans in Great Lakes markets.

Bell's Eccentric Cafe will kick off the day-long event at 11 a.m. on Monday, raising the Oberon flag to signal the official start. This year's theme is a Midwest State Fair with a Ferris Wheel, carnival games, live music, food and merchandise.

Oberon will be available nationally from March to September.

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube