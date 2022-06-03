First ever Muskegon Pride Festival this weekend

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The first ever Muskegon Pride kicks off tomorrow. Downtown will be filled with entertainment, vendors, and most importantly: inclusivity for all.

The Muskegon Pride Center worked with the city and businesses to put the first ever Muskegon Pride Festival together. President Jeffrey Pienela says the weekend is a long time coming.

"So, from the roundabout down on Western from the roundabout to Jefferson, there's going to be 80 vendors. So, it's huge, huge, huge, huge. And then we're performing in the sandbox, or the social sandbox," said Pienela.

Pienela continued, "we have drag queen Story Hour, which is where, you know, this is family friendly. So, drag queens just read like from a child's LGBTQ book."

Big name acts are headed to the lakeshore like Deja Skye from Ru Paul's Drag Race. Mayor Ken Johnson will speak, and local performers will also take the stage.

Extra patrols from Muskegon Police will keep the streets safe. From food, to art, activities, and shopping, even something called "Free Mom Hugs."

"That's where, you know, if a child or person doesn't have support at home, or from their family, they can come and they can get a hug. You know, until that they're special and beautiful and important. So that's really important. That's going to be there. We've got probably 30 moms at this point, which is awesome," said Pienela.

Pienela continued, "It's going to be a game changer for a lot of people. And I think that it's about time."

Muskegon Pride runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on June 4, it is free and open to all. The after party will be at Unruly Brewing from 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. You can get tickets for the after party here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/muskegon-pride-after-party-tickets-331517556937?fbclid=IwAR2kJO75RV19BSdue828hYK4NkyXMGkSS6tQqF8MxDYTzwz_mQQxlUl3kPs