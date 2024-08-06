First Day of School Anxiety: PARENT EDITION

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Back-to-school season is upon us. For some parents, they're gearing up for the child to leave home for the first time.

Starting that next chapter, regardless of what that may be, can be an emotional endeavor for adults. It can also be a time of high anxiety and concern for parents. Especially if it's your first born.

Dr. Lyndsay Volpe-Bertram, a psychologist at Corewell Health shared some advice with FOX 17 into how to lessen those first-child send off emotions.

"There's a healthy balance. It's okay to be honest with your child and to let them know that you're going to miss them, and to kind of explore a little bit of that emotional content," explained Volpe-Bertram.

On top of being honest, Dr. Volpe-Bertram also makes it an important note, to keep check-ins regular.

"You want your child to be more independent and to have those decision making skills. So, maybe talking about whether or not they'd like to have a group chat, or if they'd like to have a scheduled time," said Volpe-Bertram.

Regardless of where they may go, Dr.Volpe-Bertram expresses the fact that every child is different. So it's always best to communicate and make a plan.

