First Clean Air Action Day of the summer: Ways you can help the environment

Wednesday is the first Clean Air Action Day in West Michigan of the summer season. It's a day when certain pollutants are forecast to reach unhealthy levels. On days like this the public can take small, yet meaningful steps to help reduce emissions and protect their health.

Things you can do at home:



Avoid mowing the lawn

Avoid gardening and using outdoor chemicals

Keep the thermostat up and keep your air conditioner set at 78° to lessen the need for electricity from coal burning electric plants

Consider unplugging unused appliances to conserve electricity

Things you can do at work:



Consider carpooling, riding your bike or using public transportation to get to work

Keep all machinery and vehicles well tuned

Reschedule lawn and landscape maintenance, parts cleaning and spray painting

Things you can do on the road:

