Fire departments across West Michigan are pushing for volunteers

With numbers dropping, rural areas are hoping National Volunteer Week will inspire community members to answer the call.
Call volume is skyrocketing and finding people who are willing to be volunteer firefighters is becoming increasingly difficult, according to the National Volunteer Fire Council.
Scripps National
Posted at 6:08 AM, Apr 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-17 06:08:44-04

WEST MICHIGAN — It’s National Volunteer Week and if you’re looking to commit to something a little more long-term with a big impact on the community, your local fire department is looking for you!

Make no mistake— you’ll make a difference. Fire departments were called to a fire every 23 seconds somewhere in the U.S. in 2021.

Firefighters Hosing House

Men and women from right in your community make up 75% of Michigan's firefighters according to the National Volunteer Fire Council. They're the difference between needing repairs, losing everything, and losing lives— especially in rural areas.

They're also the first on the scene of crashes and other medical emergencies.

Firefighter Opening Truck Door with Extricator

Numbers are dropping, so Michigan is making a big push— Departments aren't just looking for those ready to run into a burning building. There's a huge need for EMS providers and support members to help with everything from prevention education, to smoke & carbon monoxide installations, to helping families get the help they need after a fire.

If you want to serve your community in a big way while gaining life-saving skills and a department-sized family of dedicated men and women, click here.

