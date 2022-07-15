Find your next pet at the Kalamazoo Reptile and Exotic Pet Expo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Reptile and Exotic Pet Expo is happening this weekend.

Organizers say the event will feature a wide variety of reptiles and small exotic mammals.

The venue will have wide aisles and an open floor plan so attendees can browse comfortably.

In addition to animals that you can take home, attendees will also be able to purchase new and used tanks and enclosures, along with supplies like lights and filters.

You’ll also be able to stock up on live crickets, mealworms, silkworms, hornworms, live and frozen rodents and other supplies.

The Kalamazoo Reptile and Exotic Pet Expo takes place Saturday, July 16, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Kalamazoo County Expo Center and Fairgrounds. Admission is $5 but children ages 9 and under get in free.

The Kalamazoo Reptile and Exotic Pet Expo is a monthly event.

