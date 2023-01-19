Find a little "sunshine" at the Herrick Library

HOLLAND — Typically, these are the cloudiest months of the year as we are even seeing below average amounts of sunshine this January. So if the lack of sunshine as you down, one local library is trying to help. The Holland Herrick library is offering a sunshine station for the rest of this month. You can take a seat and read with one of their light therapy lamps soaking up some “sunshine” which is really needed this time of year.

"If you can get these UV ray lights they sort of mimic the sunlight when you're not able to get it and it's supposed to boost your mood a little bit. It's certainly you know, not the same as being in the real sun, but it's a nice alternative. Usually, you use it for a couple of minutes a day just to help you trick your brain basically into seeing some as if you're seeing real sunlight," said Lindsay Zrull, HDL librarian.

If you can’t make it in to read and soak up some light therapy at Holland Herrick library they also offers light therapy lamps to check out and use at home! Get all the details here.