Financial Literacy Workshop Series aims to help adults navigate inflation, cost of living

Amanda Sutherland with the Kalamazoo Regional Educational Service Agency joined us on the morning news to tell us about an adult financial literacy workshop series.
Posted at 8:52 AM, May 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-17 08:52:27-04

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It's no secret that navigating the rising cost of living, inflation and interest rates is hard!

Maybe you need some help.

The Michigan Works! Southwest and KRESA Financial Literacy Workshop Series is a free event. There are two types of workshop sessions in the series: Financial Literacy Overview Sessions with career coaches, which are offered in-person and virtually, and banking professional-led workshops (in-person only).

Check out the flyer below to learn more about the workshop series.

Financial Literacy Workshop Flyer (3) by WXMI on Scribd

Morning News