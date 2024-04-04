Final checks: Are you ready for the eclipse?

With just days before the total solar eclipse stretches across the US and parts of Canada, it’s time to button up your plans for April 8.

First up, safety.

Proper glasses

Eclipse glasses are 10,000x darker than sunglasses—with good reason. Staring at the sun— even when partially obscured by an eclipse— can cause serious and permanent damage to your eyes. The 95-99% coverage Michigan will see IS NOT enough to protect your eyes from damage.

Grab verified eclipse glasses from American Paper Opticsat Walmart, Lowes, and Cracker Barrel. We’ve also seen them at Meijer and local libraries. You can order them through Friday if you do overnight delivery, otherwise buy them today (April 4) to get them in time.

Do. Not. Look. Without. Eclipse glasses.

Eyes up!

Typically the term ‘eyes up’ refers to making sure someone is not distracted— Monday, that term will need to be adjusted as even drivers may be tempted to catch a peak. According to the Hational Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there was a 31% jump in fatal car crashes during the last total eclipse in 2017. Please keep your attention down on the road and pull over if you’re going to watch the eclipse!

Next: Check the Forecast

The National Weather Service is predicting some cloud cover for much of the country. It’s looking like Michigan will be spared, though.

Finally: Find a clear view of the sky

The best part about a solar eclipse is all you need is a clear view of the afternoon sky.

West Michigan will see a 96% eclipse, Detroit and southeast Michigan will see 99%. Interestingly enough, Luna Pier, MI (A town right on Lake Erie in southern Monroe County) is one of the only spots in our state along the path of totality. While the eclipse officially starts around just after 12:15 p.m., totality will reach that area around 3:10 p.m.

If you’re going to travel outside of Michigan to see it, your best bet is northeast Indiana, starting around Indianapolis (where FOX 17 will have a live crew!) or northwest Ohio. Be prepared, though. Thousands are expected to travel to the path of totality, so you will be contending with crowds of people with their eyes glued on the skies.

Can't get outside to see it? NASA will be live-streaming the event with commentary throughout the day. They'll even have a stream for those looking to enjoy the event virtually without commentary.

If you've got pictures of your eclipse party— including clever eclipse-themed snacks or projects— share them with us via the FOX 17 App or by emailing News@Fox17Online.com!