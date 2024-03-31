Total solar eclipse: Where to watch, events leading up to April 8

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The countdown to the cosmic alignment is on — a total solar eclipse will happen on April 8 for parts throughout North America.

West Michigan has a great seat to view a partial solar eclipse; however, we will come just short of totality.

FOX 17

A total solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes directly in between Earth and the sun.

When factoring in orbits of Earth and the moon, in addition to the Earth’s rotation, the timing for this to happen so close to West Michigan is rare.

The next total solar eclipse to occur in part of the United States won’t be for another 20 years.

Even if you don’t plan to travel away from West Michigan to see the eclipse during totality, to say this is a “once in a lifetime opportunity” isn’t a stretch.

Most of West Michigan could see the moon cover more than 90 percent of the sun come April 8 – so you’ll want to make sure you have a plan to view it safely.

WXMI

Events leading up to the solar eclipse on April 8

April's Full Solar Eclipse (Gary Byker Memorial Library of Hudsonville — 3338 Van Buren St., Hudsonville)



Tuesday, April 2, 6:30 p.m. —More info.

This presentation by Mike Cortright, an amateur astronomer and astrophotographer, will cover the basics of solar eclipses, information on the April 8 eclipse and ways to view an eclipse safely.

Kent District Library Lab Experience: Total Eclipse of the Sun

Solar Eclipse Fun with Air Zoo (Main library — 111 Liberty St. NE, Grand Rapids)

Wednesday, April 3, 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. — More info.

Join the Grand Rapids Public Library and Air Zoo for a family-friendly event that's all about space. Enjoy interactive presentations and visit their portable STARLAB planetarium during your visit! Event attendees will also receive a pair of solar eclipse glasses while supplies last — limit one per person.

When Day Turns to Dusk: A Solar Eclipse Seminar with Dr. Douglas Furton (Main library — 111 Liberty St. NE, Grand Rapids)

Saturday, April 6, 1 p.m.- 3 p.m. — More info.

Join GVSU Professor of Physics, Douglas Furton, for this informative seminar about this awesome astronomical event. Learn how you can best prepare for the eclipse, how to view it safely and even how to take interesting pictures of it.

The Grand Rapids Public Library will have eclipse glasses available, while supplies last, from March 25- April 8.

Community members can pick up a par of glasses for free at any GRPL location — limit one per visitor, and patrons must be present to receive a pair.

READ MORE: Grab your glasses for safely viewing the solar eclipse

FOX 17

Solar Eclipse Viewing Parties on April 8

GRAND RAPIDS

Blandford Nature Center Eclipse Viewing Party (1715 Hillburn Ave. NW, Grand Rapids)



Monday, April 8, 2 p.m.- 4 p.m. — More info.

Head to the Highlands during the peak eclipse viewing time where organizers will be stationed at the top of the hill on the north end of the parking lot. Bring a chair, snacks, sunscreen and a water bottle. Eclipse viewing glasses will be handed out while supplies last.

Grand Rapids Public Museum Eclipse Party (Public Museum — 272 Pearl St. NW, Grand Rapids — and Blue Bridge)

Monday, April 8, 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. — More info.

The Grand Rapids Public Museum's Roger B. Chaffee Planetarium wants to ensure a safe and educational experience. Attendees can immerse themselves in live streams at the Meijer Theater, use solar telescopes on the Blue Bridge and engage in sun-themed activities organized by community partners.

The GRPM's Curiosity Shop has protective eclipse glasses for $1.75 each, while supplies last. The Curiosity Shop is open to the public during regular museum hours.

Andy Curtis A pair of solar eclipse glasses from American Paper Optics

Lookout Park Total Eclipse of the4 Sun Picnic (801 Fairview Ave. NE, Grand Rapids)



Monday, April 8, 2 p.m.- 4 p.m. — More info.

Bring a comfy chair or picnic blanket, a snack to pass, you own drinks and eclipse viewing glasses.

Rosa Parks Circle 2024 Eclipse Party (155 Monroe Center, Grand Rapids)

Monday, April 8, 12 p.m. — More info.

ALLEGAN COUNTY

Ransom District Library's Solar Eclipse Watch Party (180 S. Sherwood Ave., Plainwell)



Monday, April 8, 2 p.m.- 3:30 p.m. — More info.

Free solar eclipse glasses will be available at the library at the start of the viewing.

KALAMAZOO COUNTY

Kalamazoo Valley Museum's Solar Eclipse Viewing Event (Kalamazoo Valley Museum — 121 Eleanor St., Kalamazoo)



Monday, April 8, 1 p.m.- 5 p.m. — More info.

Witness the solar eclipse with indoor and outdoor viewing options available. A live feed from NASA and viewing assistance will be offered to help visitors understand and celebrate this much-anticipated event. Museum staff and volunteers will assist with both direct and indirect viewing methods, and free solar eclipse viewing glasses will be provided for the first 2,500 people.

Parchment Community Library's Solar Eclipse Watch Party (401 S. Riverview Dr., Parchment)

Monday, April 8, 1:45 p.m.- 3:30 p.m. — More info.

This program is part of the library's eclipse series. People who attend will receive a pair of eclipse glasses, while supplies last, courtesy of the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation's support of the Solar Eclipse Activities for Libraries (SEAL) program.

KENT COUNTY

Bethel Community Education's Solar Eclipse Party (6070 Kuttshill Dr. NE, Rockford)



Monday, April 8, 2:55 p.m. — More info.

Bethel families and friends are invited to come together in the field and parking lot to watch the solar eclipse. Glasses are $2 for one pair and $3 for two with proceeds going to the MS end of year program trip.

Kent District Library solar eclipse viewing parties:

MUSKEGON COUNTY

Muskegon Astronomical Society Star Party (702 North Maple Island Road, Muskegon)



Monday, April 8, 2:30 p.m. — More info.

All visitors are welcomed, and telescopes will have solar filters. There is no charge, but donations are greatly appreciated. The Muskegon Astronomical Society will do a presentation, while waiting for the eclipse, to introduce attendees to amateur astronomy, and will have handouts on how to get started. If cloudy, viewing is canceled.

NEWAYGO COUNTY

NCDSA Solar Eclipse Open House (S.F. Wessling Observatory — 6523 W. Baseline Rd., Fremont)



Monday, April 8, 1 p.m.- 4:30 p.m. — More info.

Usual admission ($5 for adults, $2 for students, free ages five and under) includes a free pair of ISO-certified solar glasses. Bring folding or camping chairs if you have them, along with snacks and non-alcoholic beverages. The observatory also will have several filter-equipped and special hydrogen-alpha (Ha) solar telescopes set up for safely viewing the eclipse.

Newaygo Area District Library's Solar Eclipse Block Party (Brooks Park — 28 N. State Rd., Newaygo)

Monday, April 8, 11:30 a.m.- 2 p.m. — More info.

Come on out to Brooks Park in Newaygo to see the solar eclipse! The peak of the eclipse is at 3:11 p.m., but this starts early so attendees can enjoy refreshments with local food vendors — Riverwalk Nutrition and Pork-N-Stein — which will be available for purchase until 2 p.m. Bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit in the grass, and the first 500 visitors will receive viewing glasses.

OTTAWA COUNTY

Grand Valley State University Physics Department's solar eclipse viewing event (Kirkhof Center — 1 Campus Drive, Allendale)



Monday, April 8, 1:30 p.m.- 3:30 p.m. — More info.

GVSU Physics experts will be on hand to provide information at the start of the event and prior to the maximum coverage at 3:11 p.m. Organizers will provide ways for attendees to observe the eclipse safely, including glasses, solar telescopes and a pinhole camera. This event is weather dependent.

Herrick District Library Eclipse Viewing Party (Herrick North Branch — 155 Riley Street, Holland)

Monday, April 8, 2 p.m.- 4 p.m. — More info.

Witness the moon crossing paths with the sun and visit interactive and educational science stations. Eclipse glasses will be available while supplies last.

Outdoor Discovery Solar Eclipse Party (Outdoor Discovery Center — 4214 56th Street, Holland)

Monday, April 8, 1:45 p.m.- 4:15 p.m. — More info.

A naturalist will be available for questions, and eclipse glasses will be available to borrow.

Patmos Library Solar Eclipse Watch Party (Patmos Library — 2445 Riley St., Hudsonville)

Monday, April 8, 3 p.m.- 5 p.m. — More info.

Join us outside to watch the solar eclipse then meet us in the Depot Room to do solar eclipse-themed crafts and activities. Solar eclipse glasses will be available at the circulation desk upon request, and registration is not required.

Public Observatory Solar Eclipse (Hemlock Crossing Public Observatory — 8115 W. Olive Rd., West Olive)

Monday, April 8, 2 p.m.- 4:30 p.m. — More info.

**Do you know of an event we missed? Please email megan.viecelli@fox17online.com with the details to get it added to this list.**

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube