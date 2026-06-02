Fill up now — gas prices are expected to rise later this week as Iran deal talks stall again

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A delay in reaching a peace deal with Iran has once again caused oil prices to rise, and drivers will likely be paying more at the pump after seeing some relief over the weekend.

GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan says the situation is unlikely to stabilize until a permanent agreement is reached.

Rich Pedroncelli/AP

"It appears until there is a permanent deal in place, we're going to be on this roller coaster ride, and gas prices are likely to remain $4 a gallon, and we still could be record-setting later this summer," De Haan said.

Oil prices climbed by the hour early Monday after another weekend passed without a deal. De Haan expects that trend to continue, as Iran has openly debated quitting negotiations and closing the Strait of Hormuz.

Paul Sakuma/AP **FILE** Gas leaks out of the nozzle as Shell customer Anne Koenig pumps gas at a Shell gas station in Menlo Park, Calif., in this July 1, 2007 file photo. Individuals took a shopping break in June, boosting their spending at the slowest pace in nine months as high gasoline prices and fallout from the housing slump made people think twice about buying. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, file)

One bright spot in the otherwise volatile market is diesel, which has been falling faster than gasoline — down about 50 cents from where it peaked in mid-May.

De Haan says the path of oil prices remains almost entirely tied to U.S.-Iran relations.

FOX 17 Gas Prices 6.2.26

"I would say that 90% of where the market's going is heavily influenced by any developments between the US and Iran, whether good or bad, and like we've been experiencing for the last three months, that is going to be continuing to drive prices, whether up or down," De Haan said.

With no peace deal on the horizon and oil prices reflecting that uncertainty, De Haan advises drivers to fill up now before gas prices catch up later this week.

Gas prices vary across West Michigan counties, according to GasBuddy data collected Tuesday morning.

FOX 17 Gas Prices 6.2.26

Here is a breakdown of prices by county:

Kent County: $4.48 per gallon

Muskegon County: $4.34 per gallon

Ottawa County: $4.18 per gallon

Kalamazoo County: $4.46 per gallon

GasBuddy predicts prices will cycle up this week as oil prices rose following no news of a peace deal over the weekend. Drivers who can fill up now may save extra money at the pump.

FOX 17 Gas Prices 6.2.26

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