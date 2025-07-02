Field of Flight takes to the skies in Battle Creek this week

BATTLE CREEK, Mich — Field of Flight is returning to Battle Creek at the Executive Airport starting July 2, and running through July 6.
The six-day event takes flight Wednesday with the Carnival and Hot Air Balloon launch from the field, plus a fireworks show.
Air Shows begin Thursday, and Sunday is a special military appreciation day. You can take a look at the full lineup here. This year's headliners are the US Air Force Thunderbirds, US Army Golden Knights, US Navy F/A-18F Super Hornet RHINO Demo Team, and US Air Force F-35A Lightning II. Organizers say this is the only appearance by all four in the state of Michigan this year.
Tickets vary depending on when you go:
- Wednesday: $5
- Thursday: $10
- Friday & Saturday: $15
You can purchase tickets online ahead of time.
