Field of Flight takes to the skies in Battle Creek this week

BATTLE CREEK, Mich — Field of Flight is returning to Battle Creek at the Executive Airport starting July 2, and running through July 6.

The six-day event takes flight Wednesday with the Carnival and Hot Air Balloon launch from the field, plus a fireworks show.

Air Shows begin Thursday, and Sunday is a special military appreciation day. You can take a look at the full lineup here. This year's headliners are the US Air Force Thunderbirds, US Army Golden Knights, US Navy F/A-18F Super Hornet RHINO Demo Team, and US Air Force F-35A Lightning II. Organizers say this is the only appearance by all four in the state of Michigan this year.

Tickets vary depending on when you go:

  • Wednesday: $5
  • Thursday: $10
  • Friday & Saturday: $15

You can purchase tickets online ahead of time.

