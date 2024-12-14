Festive fun & more in West Michigan this weekend (Dec. 14-15)

WEST MICHIGAN — Another weekend is here, and nobody in West Michigan should be allowed to say they're bored with the amount of festive fun taking place. Here's just a taste of what's going on this Saturday and Sunday:

Paws & Claus Holiday Brunch

There's plenty of holiday fun to be had at Binder Park Zoo this weekend! They're hosting their Paws and Claus holiday brunches Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 in the afternoon. Kids can meet Santa, enjoy a tasty brunch, make festive crafts and more. Plus, families will get an exclusive peek at a select few of the zoo's cold weather-loving animals. All brunch tickets must be pre-purchased as there are no walk ups. Tickets range from 10 to 25 dollars. If you just want to check out the East side of the zoo without the holiday event, you can get a ticket for $5. Get your spot and more info by clicking here.

GKSA Holiday Ice Revue

The Greater Kalamazoo Skating Association is helping us all celebrate the season on ice. The decades-old tradition of the Holiday Ice Revue will have your whole family dancing along. The show is directed by former Disney on Ice skater Sara McClish, and the skaters will perform to holiday classics as well as other featured numbers. Many skaters are solo dance national champions! Santa himself is scheduled to make an appearance, too. There are two shows on Saturday: one at 2:30 p.m. and the other 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 and kids 5 and under are free. Get more by clicking here.

Holiday 2024 Expo

The Holiday Expo is taking over the Holland Civic Center this weekend. More than 120 artists, makers, and small businesses will be selling their goods. The event runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with interactive activities, free face painting, visits from princesses, Santa, and more. This is a fantastic way to knock out your holiday shopping, support local, and keep the kids busy. Admission is just $5 but kids 14 and under are free. You can get more info at holland.org.

Wreaths Across America Day

Saturday is Wreaths Across America day, and can help honor American heroes in Grand Rapids during a special ceremony. Be a part of the 2 million volunteers across the country giving their time to pay homage to our veterans by laying wreaths at Veterans Memorial Cemetery. It's on Monroe, but visitors can access the site off the Lamberton St. entrance. The ceremony starts at noon and there will be donuts, coffee and cocoa to help keep you warm. Wreath-laying starts at about 12:30.

Grand Rapids Gold & Kalamazoo Wings

Sports fans have options this weekend as well: the Grand Rapids Gold and the Kalamazoo Wings are both hosting home games. On the hard court, the Gold take on the the Motor City Cruise on Sunday with a matinee game at 3 in the afternoon. Meanwhile, on the ice— the Kalamazoo wings take on the Indy Fuel Saturday night at 7 p.m. It's 'The Lion, the Wings, and The Wardrobe' night as the K-Wings pay homage to author C.S. Lewis's best seller and raise awareness on literacy in America.

