Festival of the Arts set to start summer off right!

Festival of the Arts happens June 2-4 in downtown Grand Rapids.
Starting in 1970, the celebration of music, performance, and arts of all kinds began as a nod to Alexander Calder’s La Grande Vitesse— the piece in what is now Calder Plaza.
The structure and festival have grown to serve as a symbol of the best Grand Rapids has to offer.
Sunday, Festival of the Arts revealed the poster for this year’s festivities, centered around Calder’s piece.
As ever, the block party-style frivolities are free and include family-friendly activities, food, live music and street performers, hands-on art, and so much more.
Like turning mania into magic? Grab your friends and family—or better yet, remind HR volunteering would be a great team-building event— and sign up to help bring Festival of the Arts to life!