Festival of the Arts set to start summer off right!

Photos: Festival of the Arts underway in downtown Grand Rapids
Posted at 6:37 AM, Mar 27, 2023
Festival of the Arts happens June 2-4 in downtown Grand Rapids.

Starting in 1970, the celebration of music, performance, and arts of all kinds began as a nod to Alexander Calder’s La Grande Vitesse— the piece in what is now Calder Plaza.

The structure and festival have grown to serve as a symbol of the best Grand Rapids has to offer.

Sunday, Festival of the Arts revealed the poster for this year’s festivities, centered around Calder’s piece.

Festival of the Arts 2023 Poster

As ever, the block party-style frivolities are free and include family-friendly activities, food, live music and street performers, hands-on art, and so much more.

Like turning mania into magic? Grab your friends and family—or better yet, remind HR volunteering would be a great team-building event— and sign up to help bring Festival of the Arts to life!

