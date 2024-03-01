Fertility treatments in Michigan: facilities reeling after AL IVF ruling

After an Alabama court ruled eggs fertilized for In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) had the same rights and protections as children already born, people seeking to expand their family using the treatment are scrambling for answers.

“Not every fertilized egg becomes a usable embryo,” Dr Sarah Bjorkman told FOX 17 live during our 9 a.m. broadcast.

Human embryos are formed "in the very early stages of development before birth, or before coming out of its egg or seed, especially a human egg in the first eight weeks after fertilization" (or when the male and female gametes —sperm and ovum, respectively— are combined.)