Fatal crash in Comstock Township leaves one man dead

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich — The Sheriff’s Office is investigating a traffic crash that occurred on E Main near Magnolia, resulting in the death of the vehicle’s lone male driver.

Deputies responded to a call reporting a single-vehicle crash that involved the car striking a tree. Upon arrival, deputies found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames.

Speed appears to be a factor in the incident, but no further details about the driver have been released as the investigation continues.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact the Sheriff’s Office (269- 383-8748) or Silent Observer (269-343-2100).

