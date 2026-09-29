KENT COUNTY, Mich — Hope for Single Moms exists to help women build a better future. This fall, a fashion show fundraiser is set to boost their mission.

Program participants, community leaders and local media personalities — including FOX 17's Janice Allen — will walk the runway to help the nonprofit raise awareness and funding.

Learn more about the organization and event by watching the interview below.

Fashion for a Future: Models to hit the runaway for Hope For Single Moms fundraiser

Tickets are available now. Click here for more info.

Watch previous stories on FOX 17 about Hope for Single Moms:



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