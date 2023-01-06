Farmers, shoppers welcome back Holland's Indoor Market!

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Holland Farmers Market Indoor Market is back!

Starting Saturday, January 7th and running every 1st and 3rd Saturday until April, expect to find all sorts of fresh produce, artisan crafts, and more from local vendors.

Our guests from Eighth Day Farm gave us an idea of what you can expect when you arrive.

The Market is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Holland Civic Center Place and features over 2 dozen farm and shop owners.

Onsite ATMs are available, but cash is always king when shopping with small vendors.

According to the Holland Area Visitor’s Bureau, Bridge Cards and Double Up Food Bucks will be accepted—plus you can buy Market Bucks gift certificates and official Holland Farmers Market gear.

Check out the Market’s website for details.